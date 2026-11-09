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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson drains 5-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at World Wide Technology

Adam Svensson drains 5-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at World Wide Technology

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Adam Svensson heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa looking to build on his recent form as the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions gets underway Nov. 12-15. The $6 million event marks a fresh chapter on the PGA Tour's fall schedule in Austin, Texas.

Latest odds for Svensson at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6868-69-74-71-6--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC75-66-1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5967-69-73-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5967-69-70-68-10--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3972-66-66-67-13--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic7069-68-74-70+13.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-74E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6665-72-70-72-12.302

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten Tour appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 13-under.
  • Svensson has averaged -0.672 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has averaged -0.390 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.514-0.672
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1660.505
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90-0.016-0.136
Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.311-0.086
Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.676-0.390

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.514 ranks 158th on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 153rd.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Svensson holds a 0.166 average that ranks 69th on the Tour. He ranks 79th with a 67.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Svensson's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.016 ranks 90th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Svensson carries a -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 144th on the Tour. He averages 29.07 Putts Per Round, which ranks 110th.
  • Svensson ranks 94th on the Tour by breaking par 22.22% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.24% ranks 97th. He has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 179th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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