Adam Svensson betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Adam Svensson drains 5-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at World Wide Technology
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Adam Svensson heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa looking to build on his recent form as the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions gets underway Nov. 12-15. The $6 million event marks a fresh chapter on the PGA Tour's fall schedule in Austin, Texas.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T68
|68-69-74-71
|-6
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T59
|67-69-73
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T59
|67-69-70-68
|-10
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T39
|72-66-66-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|70
|69-68-74-70
|+1
|3.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T66
|65-72-70-72
|-1
|2.302
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten Tour appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 13-under.
- Svensson has averaged -0.672 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.390 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.514
|-0.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.166
|0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|-0.016
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.311
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.676
|-0.390
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.514 ranks 158th on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Svensson holds a 0.166 average that ranks 69th on the Tour. He ranks 79th with a 67.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Svensson's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.016 ranks 90th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Svensson carries a -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 144th on the Tour. He averages 29.07 Putts Per Round, which ranks 110th.
- Svensson ranks 94th on the Tour by breaking par 22.22% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.24% ranks 97th. He has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 179th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.