Aaron Wise betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Aaron Wise drains 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Aaron Wise heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, scheduled for Nov. 12-15. Wise arrives at this new event looking to build on a season that has shown flashes of promise alongside stretches of inconsistency.
Aaron Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|DQ
|72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|71-66-66-71
|-14
|29.50
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T3
|65-65-66-69
|-15
|92.50
Aaron Wise's recent performances
- Wise has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances, along with two top-20 finishes in that span.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third at 15-under.
- Wise has averaged -0.612 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Wise has averaged -1.472 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Aaron Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.325
|-0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.070
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.064
|-0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.372
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.691
|-1.472
Aaron Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise has accumulated 136 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 152nd on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average stands at -0.325, with an average driving distance of 301.9 yards.
- In terms of ball-striking, Wise holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.070 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.38% in 2026.
- Around the greens, Wise has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.064. On the putting surface, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.372 and a Putts Per Round average of 29.26.
- Wise has broken par 23.36% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.95%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.