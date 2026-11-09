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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Wise drains 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda

Aaron Wise drains 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Aaron Wise heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, scheduled for Nov. 12-15. Wise arrives at this new event looking to build on a season that has shown flashes of promise alongside stretches of inconsistency.

Latest odds for Wise at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Aaron Wise's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-69-1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-66-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-71-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipDQ72+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-70-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-77+7--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1571-66-66-71-1429.50
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT365-65-66-69-1592.50

Aaron Wise's recent performances

  • Wise has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances, along with two top-20 finishes in that span.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third at 15-under.
  • Wise has averaged -0.612 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Wise has averaged -1.472 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Aaron Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.325-0.612
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.070-0.051
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.064-0.724
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.372-0.086
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.691-1.472

Aaron Wise's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wise has accumulated 136 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 152nd on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average stands at -0.325, with an average driving distance of 301.9 yards.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Wise holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.070 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.38% in 2026.
  • Around the greens, Wise has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.064. On the putting surface, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.372 and a Putts Per Round average of 29.26.
  • Wise has broken par 23.36% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.95%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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