PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Zach Johnson betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Zach Johnson returns to the Sony Open in Hawaii, set to tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18. Johnson finished tied for 21st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Johnson's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2166-66-70-68-10
    2024MC68-72E
    20237569-69-72-71+1
    2022MC72-64-4
    2021T6271-65-68-68-8

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Johnson's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Johnson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2969-70-71-67-11--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-68-71-68-89.3
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT8265-73-71-74-51.75
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT872-74-66-71-5188.75

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
    • Johnson has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.470 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.519 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has averaged 0.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.294

    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson posted an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Johnson delivered a 0.470 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and 0.519 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has averaged 0.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    Jordan Smith betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    Tony Finau betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW