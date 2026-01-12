Vijay Singh betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Vijay Singh last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2021, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-over. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Singh's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|69-73
|+2
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Singh's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Singh's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|T8
|69-69-68-65
|-13
|195,000
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Simmons Bank Championship
|T21
|71-70-70
|-5
|55,230
|Oct. 19, 2025
|Dominion Energy Charity Classic
|T62
|74-72-74
|+4
|6,670
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS
|T3
|67-70-70
|-9
|--
|Sept. 21, 2025
|PURE Insurance Championship
|2
|67-69-69
|-11
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|The Ally Challenge
|T8
|71-68-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Rogers Charity Classic
|T30
|70-68-66
|-6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Boeing Classic
|T20
|67-72-71
|-6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|U.S. Senior Open Championship
|63
|73-71-75-76
|+15
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Kaulig Companies Championship
|T21
|70-73-70-69
|+2
|--
Singh's recent performances
- Singh has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Singh has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Singh has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PURE Insurance Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Singh has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Singh has averaged -0.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Singh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.403
Singh's advanced stats and rankings
- Singh posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.216 in his past five tournaments, indicating solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Singh averaged -0.167 in his past five starts, showing room for improvement in his iron play.
- On the greens, Singh delivered a -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, which has been an area of struggle in his recent play.
All stats in this article are accurate for Singh as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.