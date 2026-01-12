PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Vijay Singh betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Vijay Singh last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2021, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-over. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Singh at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Singh's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC69-73+2

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Singh's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Singh's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Charles Schwab Cup ChampionshipT869-69-68-65-13195,000
    Oct. 26, 2025Simmons Bank ChampionshipT2171-70-70-555,230
    Oct. 19, 2025Dominion Energy Charity ClassicT6274-72-74+46,670
    Oct. 5, 2025Constellation FURYK & FRIENDST367-70-70-9--
    Sept. 21, 2025PURE Insurance Championship267-69-69-11--
    Aug. 24, 2025The Ally ChallengeT871-68-68-9--
    Aug. 17, 2025Rogers Charity ClassicT3070-68-66-6--
    Aug. 10, 2025Boeing ClassicT2067-72-71-6--
    June 29, 2025U.S. Senior Open Championship6373-71-75-76+15--
    June 22, 2025Kaulig Companies ChampionshipT2170-73-70-69+2--

    Singh's recent performances

    • Singh has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • Singh has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Singh has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PURE Insurance Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Singh has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Singh has averaged -0.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Singh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.403

    Singh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Singh posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.216 in his past five tournaments, indicating solid performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Singh averaged -0.167 in his past five starts, showing room for improvement in his iron play.
    • On the greens, Singh delivered a -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, which has been an area of struggle in his recent play.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Singh as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

