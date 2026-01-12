Tom Hoge betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Hoge's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 18-under.

He has an average of -0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Hoge has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.064 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Hoge has an average of -0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.