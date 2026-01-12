Sam Stevens betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Stevens finished tied for 59th at five-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Stevens's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T59
|69-68-69-69
|-5
|2024
|T24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|2023
|MC
|71-69
|E
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Stevens's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of five-under.
- Stevens's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 10-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Stevens's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|67-67-67-63
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|73-69-69-68
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|42
|71-77-71-72
|+11
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T54
|71-70-69-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|2
|62-68-66-66
|-22
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T75
|72-67-72-75
|+6
|2.400
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|64-68-72-67
|-13
|38.250
Stevens's recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged -0.419 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.419
Stevens's advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has shown positive performance off the tee with a 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- His approach play has been slightly below average with a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five starts.
- Stevens has struggled on the greens recently, posting a -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, which has contributed to his overall negative Strokes Gained: Total of -0.419.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
