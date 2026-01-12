Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for 65th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon his previous performances in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Hisatsune's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T65
|69-68-71-68
|-4
|2024
|T30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Hisatsune's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 30th at 9-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|67-69-70-80
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|70-69-69-65
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|78-71-73-69
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T47
|6-6-5-6
|5.911
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.631 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged -0.820 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.820
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.016 in his past five tournaments, indicating he lost ground to the field off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hisatsune recorded a -0.058 mark in his past five starts. He also struggled around the green with a -0.115 average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.631 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, which was his weakest area of performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
