Ren Yonezawa betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Ren Yonezawa has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Yonezawa's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Yonezawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|73-68-65-70
|-8
|--
Yonezawa's recent performances
- Yonezawa has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 8-under.
- Yonezawa has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yonezawa has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yonezawa has averaged 1.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yonezawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.251
Yonezawa's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Yonezawa posted a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average.
- His 0.550 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five tournaments shows solid iron play.
- Around the greens, Yonezawa delivered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Yonezawa posted a strong 0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yonezawa as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
