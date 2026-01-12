PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Ren Yonezawa betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Ren Yonezawa has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Yonezawa at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This is Yonezawa's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Yonezawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2073-68-65-70-8--

    Yonezawa's recent performances

    • Yonezawa has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 8-under.
    • Yonezawa has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yonezawa has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yonezawa has averaged 1.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yonezawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.251

    Yonezawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Yonezawa posted a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average.
    • His 0.550 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five tournaments shows solid iron play.
    • Around the greens, Yonezawa delivered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Yonezawa posted a strong 0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yonezawa as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

