Ren Yonezawa betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Yonezawa has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 8-under.

Yonezawa has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Yonezawa has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.