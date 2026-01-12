Michael Brennan betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Michael Brennan has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with an opportunity to make his mark in the tournament.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Brennan's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|70-64-68-69
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|1
|67-65-64-66
|-22
|--
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Brennan has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged 0.668 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.668
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan averaged 0.492 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid driving performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged 0.019 in his past five starts, indicating consistent iron play.
- On the greens, Brennan delivered a 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing positive putting performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.