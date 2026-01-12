Michael Brennan betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Brennan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.

Brennan has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.