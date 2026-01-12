PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Matti Schmid returns to the Sony Open in Hawaii after missing the cut in his last appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of making his first cut at this event.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Schmid's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-72E
    2024MC72-68E
    2023MC72-67-1

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3472-69-69-73-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT864-63-71-66-24--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4675-69-68-69-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1469-67-68-70-14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3871-66-69-71-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3169-65-68-71-725
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6163-68-76-69-84.2
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship6973-70-79-70+86.5
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1765-68-70-71-647
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D72-73-74+9--

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • Schmid has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Schmid has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged 0.298 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.298

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid posted an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He averaged 0.177 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts.
    • Schmid delivered an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Spotted on TOUR: Scotty Cameron launches 2026 Phantom mallets

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    PGA TOUR Americas Q-School registration opens

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf returns with all-new rostering features, more

    Golfbet News
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW