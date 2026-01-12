Matti Schmid betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Matti Schmid returns to the Sony Open in Hawaii after missing the cut in his last appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of making his first cut at this event.
Schmid's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-72
|E
|2024
|MC
|72-68
|E
|2023
|MC
|72-67
|-1
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|64-63-71-66
|-24
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T46
|75-69-68-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|69-67-68-70
|-14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|71-66-69-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|69-65-68-71
|-7
|25
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|63-68-76-69
|-8
|4.2
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|69
|73-70-79-70
|+8
|6.5
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|65-68-70-71
|-6
|47
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|72-73-74
|+9
|--
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- Schmid has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Schmid has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged 0.298 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.298
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid posted an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He averaged 0.177 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts.
- Schmid delivered an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.