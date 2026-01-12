PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Matthieu Pavon finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Pavon's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T766-66-67-67-14

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Pavon's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6770-65-71-68-8--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3171-64-70-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7266-69-74-73+22.750
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4469-68-66-70-119.556
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5771-71-68-73+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6471-74-81-76+227.625

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 16-under.
    • He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.248 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.793

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon posted negative marks across all strokes gained categories in his past five tournaments, including a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average.
    • His approach play showed room for improvement with a -0.365 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five starts.
    • Around the greens, Pavon averaged -0.248 strokes gained in his past five tournaments, while his putting averaged -0.172 strokes gained over the same period.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

