Keith Mitchell betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Keith Mitchell finished tied for 30th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Mitchell's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3070-67-69-65-9
    2024T3068-64-72-67-9
    2023MC74-66E
    2022T767-68-65-63-17
    2021T1471-62-63-68-16

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 17-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT1866-65-69-65-17--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-68-73-69-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1075-62-73-63-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5373-68-73-71-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-71-3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5066-67-74-72-17.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4466-69-73-68-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-78+5--

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 11-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.378

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.191 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mitchell sported a 0.031 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Mitchell posted a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

