Keith Mitchell betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Keith Mitchell finished tied for 30th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Mitchell's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T30
|70-67-69-65
|-9
|2024
|T30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|2023
|MC
|74-66
|E
|2022
|T7
|67-68-65-63
|-17
|2021
|T14
|71-62-63-68
|-16
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 17-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T18
|66-65-69-65
|-17
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-68-73-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|75-62-73-63
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|73-68-73-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|66-67-74-72
|-1
|7.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|66-69-73-68
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 11-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.378
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.191 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mitchell sported a 0.031 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Mitchell posted a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
