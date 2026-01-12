Kazuki Higa betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Higa has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of nine-under.

Higa has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.606 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.