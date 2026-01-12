Kazuki Higa betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Kazuki Higa finished tied for 72nd at two-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Higa's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|72
|69-69-69-71
|-2
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Higa's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of two-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Higa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T18
|72-64-73-66
|-9
|--
Higa's recent performances
- Higa has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of nine-under.
- Higa has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.606 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Higa has averaged -0.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.558
Higa's advanced stats and rankings
- Based on his past five tournaments, Higa posted an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Higa sported a -0.606 mark.
- Around the greens, Higa delivered a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Putting mark averaged 0.053.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higa as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
