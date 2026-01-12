Haotong Li betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Haotong Li finished tied for 12th with a score of 15-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Li's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T12
|63-65-68-69
|-15
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Li's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2022, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
Li's recent performances
- Li has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Li has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.622 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.431
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.414 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Li struggled with a -0.622 mark in his past five tournaments, indicating challenges with his iron play.
- On the greens, Li delivered a -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing room for improvement in his putting performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.