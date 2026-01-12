PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Haotong Li betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Haotong Li finished tied for 12th with a score of 15-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Li at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Li's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T1263-65-68-69-15

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Li's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2022, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Li's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT467-67-69-70-11--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-71+5--

    Li's recent performances

    • Li has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Li has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.622 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Li's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.431

    Li's advanced stats and rankings

    • Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.414 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Li struggled with a -0.622 mark in his past five tournaments, indicating challenges with his iron play.
    • On the greens, Li delivered a -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing room for improvement in his putting performance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

