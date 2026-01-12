PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Emilio Gonzalez betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Emilio Gonzalez has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years and will tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18. This marks his return to the tournament held in Honolulu, Hawaii with a $9.1 million purse.

    Latest odds for Gonzalez at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This is Gonzalez's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Gonzalez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT7266-69-75-72-6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--

    Gonzalez's recent performances

    • Gonzalez had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 72nd with a score of 6-under.
    • Gonzalez has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gonzalez has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gonzalez has averaged -0.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gonzalez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.409

    Gonzalez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gonzalez posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.084 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gonzalez sported a -0.209 mark in his past five starts, showing difficulties with iron play.
    • Around the greens, Gonzalez delivered a -0.018 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, performing nearly at tour average in this category.
    • On the greens, Gonzalez posted a -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gonzalez as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

