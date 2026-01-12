Emilio Gonzalez betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Gonzalez had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 72nd with a score of 6-under.

Gonzalez has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Gonzalez has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.