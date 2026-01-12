Emilio Gonzalez betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Emilio Gonzalez has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years and will tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18. This marks his return to the tournament held in Honolulu, Hawaii with a $9.1 million purse.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Gonzalez's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Gonzalez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T72
|66-69-75-72
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
Gonzalez's recent performances
- Gonzalez had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 72nd with a score of 6-under.
- Gonzalez has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gonzalez has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gonzalez has averaged -0.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gonzalez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.409
Gonzalez's advanced stats and rankings
- Gonzalez posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.084 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gonzalez sported a -0.209 mark in his past five starts, showing difficulties with iron play.
- Around the greens, Gonzalez delivered a -0.018 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, performing nearly at tour average in this category.
- On the greens, Gonzalez posted a -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gonzalez as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
