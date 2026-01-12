Daniel Berger betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Daniel Berger's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii resulted in a missed cut after posting a score of 2-under in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Berger's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|2021
|T7
|64-68-64-66
|-18
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Berger's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 18-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-69-71-65
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|71-69-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|68-75-72-75
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-70-70-68
|-4
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|68-71-72-69
|E
|5.600
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|71-71-65-72
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|72-72-76-73
|+13
|16.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-71-74-68
|E
|28.250
Berger's recent performances
- Berger had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 4-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has an average of -0.855 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged -0.684 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.684
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.243 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Berger delivered a 0.312 mark in his past five starts, demonstrating strength with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Berger struggled with a -0.855 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Berger posted a -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts, indicating room for improvement with the putter.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.