2H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Daniel Berger's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii resulted in a missed cut after posting a score of 2-under in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Berger's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-69-2
    2021T764-68-64-66-18

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Berger's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 18-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-69-71-65-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipW/D71-69-72+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6868-75-72-75+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-70-70-68-434.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5568-71-72-69E5.600
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4271-71-65-72-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4672-72-76-73+1316.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-72+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-71-74-68E28.250

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 4-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has an average of -0.855 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged -0.684 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.855
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.684

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.243 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Berger delivered a 0.312 mark in his past five starts, demonstrating strength with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Berger struggled with a -0.855 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Berger posted a -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts, indicating room for improvement with the putter.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

