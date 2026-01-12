PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Dan Brown betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Dan Brown has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 in his return to this tournament.

    Latest odds for Brown at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This marks Brown's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Brown's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6070-66-73-72+1--

    Brown's recent performances

    • Brown's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 60th with a score of 1-over.
    • Brown has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has averaged 0.530 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.530

    Brown's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.202 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.120 in his past five tournaments indicates room for improvement with his iron play.
    • On the greens, Brown delivered a 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating strong putting performance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

