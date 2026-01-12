Dan Brown betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Dan Brown has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 in his return to this tournament.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This marks Brown's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|70-66-73-72
|+1
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 60th with a score of 1-over.
- Brown has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged 0.530 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.530
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.202 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.120 in his past five tournaments indicates room for improvement with his iron play.
- On the greens, Brown delivered a 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating strong putting performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
