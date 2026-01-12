Dan Brown betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Brown's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 60th with a score of 1-over.

Brown has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Brown has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.