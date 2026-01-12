PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Kirk missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Kirk's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-69E
    2024T1866-66-67-70-11
    2023364-65-68-68-15
    2022T2766-65-71-66-12
    2021T265-65-65-65-20

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for second at 20-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4170-64-68-67-13--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT968-67-66-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT566-65-67-68-14100.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1464-67-70-67-1652.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6467-68-79-72+24.200
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicPT265-65-69-67-22245.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1273-70-72-71+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 22-under.
    • Kirk has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.904 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged 1.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.558

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.218 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kirk sported a 0.904 mark in his past five starts.
    • Around the greens, Kirk delivered a 0.373 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Kirk averaged 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

