Chris Kirk betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Kirk has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 22-under.

Kirk has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.904 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kirk has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.