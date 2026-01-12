PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Billy Horschel missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Horschel's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-67-2
    2024T1868-68-68-65-11
    2023MC72-71+3
    2022T3665-67-70-67-11
    2021T765-66-66-65-18

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 18-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Horschel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1172-66-66-66-14--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5477-66-72-69E--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2771-66-69-70-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT469-71-69-67-8115.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4267-71-77-73E17.625
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-74+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2566-70-67-70-1131.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC75-74+5--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Horschel has an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.095

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel posted an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Horschel showed strength with a 0.302 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the greens, Horschel delivered a positive 0.130 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five starts.
    • On the greens, Horschel maintained a positive 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

