Billy Horschel betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Billy Horschel missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Horschel's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|2024
|T18
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2022
|T36
|65-67-70-67
|-11
|2021
|T7
|65-66-66-65
|-18
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 18-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|72-66-66-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|77-66-72-69
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|71-66-69-70
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|69-71-69-67
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|67-71-77-73
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|66-70-67-70
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Horschel has an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.095
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel posted an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Horschel showed strength with a 0.302 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Horschel delivered a positive 0.130 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Horschel maintained a positive 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
