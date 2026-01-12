PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Beau Hossler missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022, posting a score of 2-over. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Hossler's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC67-75+2

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6468-67-71-67-9--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1767-66-67-69-19--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3669-68-69-73-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4773-70-71-70-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1566-68-70-65-1152
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-71+3--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT46-8-6-17--68.333

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for fourth.
    • Hossler has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged -0.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.015

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler averaged 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance off the tee.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.322 in his past five starts, indicating room for improvement in his iron play.
    • Around the green, Hossler posted a positive 0.113 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

