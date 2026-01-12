Beau Hossler betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Beau Hossler missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022, posting a score of 2-over. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Hossler's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|67-75
|+2
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T64
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|69-68-69-73
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|73-70-71-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|66-68-70-65
|-11
|52
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T4
|6-8-6-17
|--
|68.333
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for fourth.
- Hossler has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged -0.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.015
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler averaged 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.322 in his past five starts, indicating room for improvement in his iron play.
- Around the green, Hossler posted a positive 0.113 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
