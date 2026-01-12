Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Adrien Dumont de Chassart missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, shooting 10-over. He'll return to Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 looking to improve his performance at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-73
|+10
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-68-72-67
|-14
|17.889
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- His best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at 14-under.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.267 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.867 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.867
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.267 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dumont de Chassart averaged -0.276 in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
