Wyndham Clark betting profile: Rocket Classic
Wyndham Clark of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark returns to the Rocket Classic, teeing off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29. Clark aims to build on his previous performance at this event, where he finished tied for eighth in 2022.
Clark's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T8
|69-68-69-65
|-17
|2020
|WD
|-
At the Rocket Classic
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2022, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 17-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|64-72-66-72
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|66-69-74-66
|-5
|4.800
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|78-71-77-75
|+13
|10.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T63
|69-73-70-70
|+2
|7.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|65-70-69-72
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|76-68-75-74
|+5
|16.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|69-68-64-64
|-15
|96.250
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Clark has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.163
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.362
|-0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.210
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.116
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.127
|-0.128
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.163 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.9 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark has sported a -0.362 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark has delivered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.18% of the time.
- Clark has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 75th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
