1H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Will Gordon returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. Gordon aims to improve upon his previous performances in this event as he competes for the $9.6 million purse.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the Rocket Classic.

    Gordon's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T7472-68-69-74-5
    2021MC77-70+3
    2020MC71-71-2

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Gordon's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 74th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Gordon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC66-74E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT564-72-66-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-70+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-75+7--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC67-75E--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6970-70-73-71E3.100

    Gordon's recent performances

    • Gordon has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Gordon has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon has averaged 0.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.094-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0230.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.262-0.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.2960.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.4420.071

    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.094 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gordon is sporting a 0.023 mark this season. He has a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.13, and he is breaking par 19.62% of the time.
    • Gordon has accumulated 179 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 136th on TOUR.
    • His average Driving Distance stands at 311.7 yards this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

