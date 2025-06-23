PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
55M AGO

Will Chandler betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Chandler of the United States plays a shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Will Chandler of the United States plays a shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Will Chandler will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks Chandler's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Chandler at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Chandler's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Chandler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-84+22--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-72E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge7672-68-74-73+72.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2764-69-71-72-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-69-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2666-68-75-72-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC79-67+6--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship6972-72-70-75+53.200

    Chandler's recent performances

    • Chandler's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
    • Chandler has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Chandler has averaged -1.242 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.079-0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.824-0.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.058-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.097-0.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-1.058-1.242

    Chandler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chandler's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.824 ranks 166th on TOUR this season. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 60.12% also ranks 166th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Chandler has posted a -0.058 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Chandler has delivered a -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69.
    • Chandler's average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 125th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 147th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

