Will Chandler betting profile: Rocket Classic

Chandler's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.824 ranks 166th on TOUR this season. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 60.12% also ranks 166th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Chandler has posted a -0.058 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR this season.

On the greens, Chandler has delivered a -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69.

Chandler's average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 125th on TOUR this season.