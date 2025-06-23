Victor Perez betting profile: Rocket Classic

Perez has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.

Perez has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.