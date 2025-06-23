Trey Mullinax betting profile: Rocket Classic

Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.332 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sports a -0.169 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.42% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Mullinax has delivered a 0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 23.83% of the time.