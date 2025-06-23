Trevor Cone betting profile: Rocket Classic

Cone has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.083 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sports a -0.240 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cone is delivering a -0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.32% of the time.