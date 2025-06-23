PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Trevor Cone betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trevor Cone of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Trevor Cone returns to the Rocket Classic, teeing off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29. He'll look to improve on his previous performance in this tournament.

    Latest odds for Cone at the Rocket Classic.

    Cone's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4071-67-68-71-11

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Cone's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Cone's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4271-73-72-76+1219.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5268-68-67-71-66.257
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC66-79+1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-71+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5271-66-71-67-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5468-70-72-68-103.646

    Cone's recent performances

    • Cone's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of 12-over.
    • Cone has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cone has averaged 0.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cone's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0830.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.240-0.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.169-0.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.6300.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.9560.179

    Cone's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cone has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.083 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sports a -0.240 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cone is delivering a -0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.32% of the time.
    • Cone has accumulated 35 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 191st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

