2H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau reacts to a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Tony Finau reacts to a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau returns to the Rocket Classic, where he claimed victory in 2022 with an impressive 26-under par performance. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic.

    Latest odds for Finau at the Rocket Classic.

    Finau's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC72-71-1
    2022164-66-65-67-26
    2020T5369-70-66-74-9

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Finau's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Finau's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished first at 26-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Finau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6673-74-68-76+116.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3876-70-74-71+1122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3172-73-76-72+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1970-69-69-74-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1565-70-67-70-885.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3872-70-68-68-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-73+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5669-72-76-76+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-65-70-67-821.214
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
    • Finau has an average of -0.521 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has averaged 0.132 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.025-0.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.0790.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2340.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.140-0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.1480.132

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.025 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a 0.079 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 22.32% of the time.
    • Finau has accumulated 670 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 51st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

