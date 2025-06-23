Tony Finau betting profile: Rocket Classic

Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.025 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a 0.079 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.30% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 22.32% of the time.