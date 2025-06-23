Tom Kim betting profile: Rocket Classic
Tom Kim of South Korea looks on while playing the third hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Tom Kim will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. Despite missing the cut in his last two appearances, Kim will look to recapture the form that led him to a seventh-place finish in 2022.
Kim's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|2023
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|2022
|7
|69-72-66-63
|-18
At the Rocket Classic
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished seventh at 18-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|67-72-68-73
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|72-73-72-72
|+9
|28.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T44
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|11.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|71
|71-72-75-75
|+9
|6.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|72-68-71-71
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T52
|73-73-72-79
|+9
|12.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|74-66-74-69
|-1
|17.500
Kim's recent performances
- Kim's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 33rd at the U.S. Open, where he finished with a score of 9-over.
- Kim has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.415 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.664 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.063
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.109
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.183
|0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.206
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.023
|0.094
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.063 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.109 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 62.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 19.68% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 355 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 84th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
