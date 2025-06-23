Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Rocket Classic
Thriston Lawrence of South Africa hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Thriston Lawrence will compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic from June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. This marks Lawrence's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Lawrence's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Lawrence's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|67-74-70-75
|+6
|97.143
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|67-70-68-73
|-10
|3.646
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T59
|72-65-71-71
|-5
|4.900
Lawrence's recent performances
- Lawrence has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
- Lawrence has an average of 0.408 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.728 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lawrence has averaged 0.778 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.085
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.408
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.374
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.083
|0.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.779
|0.778
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
- Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.085 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lawrence has sported a -0.408 mark this season.
- Lawrence has averaged 293.7 yards in Driving Distance this season.
- On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
- Lawrence has averaged 29.70 Putts Per Round this season.
- He has broken par 17.96% of the time this season.
- Lawrence has accumulated 106 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 163rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.