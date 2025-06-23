PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark watches his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark watches his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Thorbjørn Olesen will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. The Danish golfer aims to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the Rocket Classic.

    Olesen's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-70+3

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Olesen's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3661-70-71-69-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4673-66-71-70E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-71-72-70E28.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT764-72-69-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2967-67-70-67-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-74-68-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3671-73-70-69-117.500

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Olesen has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.711 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged 1.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2140.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3440.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.048-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.3860.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9921.143

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.214 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen is sporting a 0.344 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 37th with a 67.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Olesen is delivering a 0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 21.49% of the time.
    • Olesen has accumulated 238 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 117th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

