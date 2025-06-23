Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Thomas Rosenmueller of Germany plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Thomas Rosenmueller will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Rosenmueller's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|66-69-71-71
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|61-72-67-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T59
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|2.987
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Rosenmueller's recent performances
- Rosenmueller has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Rosenmueller has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rosenmueller has averaged -0.124 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.408
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.006
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|166
|-0.538
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.565
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.701
|-0.124
Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings
- Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.408 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sports a -0.006 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 68.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 21.62% of the time.
- Rosenmueller has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 184th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.