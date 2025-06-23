PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Rocket Classic

Thomas Rosenmueller of Germany plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Thomas Rosenmueller will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Rosenmueller at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Rosenmueller's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-68-2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5266-69-71-71-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2861-72-67-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1266-71-70-71-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5970-65-70-74-92.987
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--

    Rosenmueller's recent performances

    • Rosenmueller has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • Rosenmueller has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rosenmueller has averaged -0.124 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4080.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.006-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green166-0.538-0.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.565-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.701-0.124

    Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.408 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sports a -0.006 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 68.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 21.62% of the time.
    • Rosenmueller has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 184th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

