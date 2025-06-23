Taylor Moore betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore returns to the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29, looking to build on his strong performances in recent years. Moore has shown consistency at this event, with three consecutive top-10 finishes since 2022.
Moore's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|68-71-66-69
|-14
|2023
|T4
|64-67-69-67
|-21
|2022
|6
|67-71-65-66
|-19
At the Rocket Classic
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Moore's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 21-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T73
|69-71-74-71
|+5
|2.650
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-69-70-70
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T25
|69-69-68-69
|-9
|21.623
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|71-68-73-74
|-2
|27.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|11.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|68-71-67-69
|-9
|17.000
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged -0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.312
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.138
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.389
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.223
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.340
|-0.060
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.312 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore has a -0.138 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 66.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Moore has excelled with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.389, ranking 13th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10.
- Moore ranks 47th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.05% and 102nd in Par Breakers at 21.18%.
- He has accumulated 334 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 85th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.