Taylor Moore betting profile: Rocket Classic

Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.312 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore has a -0.138 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 66.55% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Moore has excelled with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.389, ranking 13th on TOUR.

On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10.

Moore ranks 47th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.05% and 102nd in Par Breakers at 21.18%.