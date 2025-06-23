Steven Fisk betting profile: Rocket Classic
Steven Fisk of the United States plays a shot on the third hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Steven Fisk will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks Fisk's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Fisk's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|67-69-71-65
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|70-68-71-74
|+3
|3.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-68-67-68
|-11
|30.143
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-70-63-72
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|68-72-74-75
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|76-68-70-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T4
|67-67-67-68
|-19
|72.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.413
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.351
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.093
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.575
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.283
|0.462
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.413 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a 0.351 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks second with a 70.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk has delivered a -0.575 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.98.
- Fisk ranks 19th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.07% and 125th in Par Breakers at 20.37%.
- He has accumulated 221 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 124th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
