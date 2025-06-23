PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Steven Fisk betting profile: Rocket Classic

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk of the United States plays a shot on the third hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Steven Fisk will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks Fisk's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Fisk at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Fisk's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4367-69-71-65-811.625
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6670-68-71-74+33.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-68-67-68-1130.143
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-70-63-72-209.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3368-72-74-75+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2876-68-70-68-225.813
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT467-67-67-68-1972.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has averaged 0.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4130.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3510.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.093-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.575-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.2830.462

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.413 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a 0.351 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks second with a 70.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fisk has delivered a -0.575 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.98.
    • Fisk ranks 19th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.07% and 125th in Par Breakers at 20.37%.
    • He has accumulated 221 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 124th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

