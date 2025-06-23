Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Rocket Classic
Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger returns to the Rocket Classic after a ninth-place finish in 2023. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic.
Jaeger's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|2023
|T9
|69-68-70-63
|-18
|2022
|T5
|67-68-65-68
|-20
At the Rocket Classic
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 20-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T34
|68-70-68-71
|-3
|25.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|76-72-73-74
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|70
|67-75-76-74
|+8
|6.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|65-69-70-66
|-10
|187.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|64-70-73-71
|-6
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|67-70-69-71
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T52
|72-74-73-78
|+9
|12.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|70-64-67-67
|-12
|63.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|67-75-69-72
|-1
|17.500
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.233
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.320
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.136
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.303
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.525
|0.153
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.320 (39th) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger has sported a 0.136 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
- Jaeger has accumulated 726 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 48th on TOUR.
- He ranks 23rd in Par Breakers, breaking par on 23.48% of his holes played.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
