34M AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger returns to the Rocket Classic after a ninth-place finish in 2023. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Rocket Classic.

    Jaeger's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-70+1
    2023T969-68-70-63-18
    2022T567-68-65-68-20

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 20-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3468-70-68-71-325.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3976-72-73-74+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7067-75-76-74+86.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT765-69-70-66-10187.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5664-70-73-71-65.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3267-70-69-71-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT5272-74-73-78+912.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1170-64-67-67-1263.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3667-75-69-72-117.500

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged 0.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.233-0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3200.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.136-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.3030.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5250.153

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.320 (39th) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger has sported a 0.136 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
    • Jaeger has accumulated 726 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 48th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 23rd in Par Breakers, breaking par on 23.48% of his holes played.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

