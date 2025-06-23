Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Rocket Classic

Jaeger has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.

Jaeger has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.