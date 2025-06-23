Si Woo Kim betting profile: Rocket Classic
Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. Kim will look to improve upon his T14 finish from his last appearance at this event in 2022.
Kim's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T14
|67-68-68-70
|-15
|2021
|T58
|67-72-69-74
|-6
|2020
|T57
|71-67-70-72
|-8
At the Rocket Classic
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2022, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|68-74-74-76
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|70-77-74-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|73-64-69-71
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|72-64-71-73
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|65-68-71-69
|-7
|58.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|68-64-66-74
|-12
|175.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.313
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.275
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.373
|0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.192
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.770
|1.049
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.313 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.275 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 22.91% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 803 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 43rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
