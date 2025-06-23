Si Woo Kim betting profile: Rocket Classic

Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.313 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.275 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 22.91% of the time.