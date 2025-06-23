Seamus Power betting profile: Rocket Classic

Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.016 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sports a 0.083 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Power has delivered a -0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 20.24% of the time.