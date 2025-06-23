Sami Valimaki betting profile: Rocket Classic

Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.326 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki is sporting a 0.437 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Valimaki is delivering a 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 22.11% of the time.