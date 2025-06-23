Sami Valimaki betting profile: Rocket Classic
Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki competes in the 2025 Rocket Classic June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Valimaki's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-72
|+3
At the Rocket Classic
- In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|69-68-68-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|66-71-67-69
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-74
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|70-70-70-75
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|4
|70-67-64-62
|-17
|135.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|67-75-70-71
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T69
|70-71-82-74
|+9
|6.375
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged 0.175 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.326
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.437
|-0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.134
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.557
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.534
|0.175
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.326 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki is sporting a 0.437 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki is delivering a 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 22.11% of the time.
- Valimaki has accumulated 395 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 79th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
