45M AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Sami Valimaki competes in the 2025 Rocket Classic June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the Rocket Classic.

    Valimaki's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-72+3

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT769-68-68-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3966-71-67-69-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-74-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-69-71-68-950.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1270-70-70-75-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open470-67-64-62-17135.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3667-75-70-71-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6970-71-82-74+96.375

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has averaged 0.175 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.326-0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.437-0.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.1340.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5570.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5340.175

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.326 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki is sporting a 0.437 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valimaki is delivering a 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 22.11% of the time.
    • Valimaki has accumulated 395 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 79th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    The First Look: Bradley looks to keep gas pedal down in Motor City

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for Rocket Classic qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    WiretoWire: New Englander Bradley bags second Travelers

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
