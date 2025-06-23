Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Rocket Classic

Hisatsune has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.

Hisatsune has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.