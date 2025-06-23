Ryan Gerard betting profile: Rocket Classic
Ryan Gerard of the United States plays a shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard returns to the Rocket Classic looking to improve on his previous performance. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29 in the 2025 Rocket Classic.
Gerard's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T56
|69-71-71-69
|-8
At the Rocket Classic
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|70-71-69-72
|+2
|10.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|72-74-69-79
|+14
|13.050
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T23
|76-69-72-74
|+3
|45.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T73
|67-72-73-73
|+5
|2.650
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|66-72-72-70
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|69-71-68-69
|-3
|17.625
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-69-63-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|67-69-71-69
|-8
|34.300
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|73-66-74-69
|-6
|300.000
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.553 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 0.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.240
|0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.406
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.095
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.047
|-1.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.695
|0.245
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.240 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard is sporting a 0.406 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard has delivered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.32% of the time.
- Gerard has accumulated 843 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 37th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
