Ryan Gerard betting profile: Rocket Classic

Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.240 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard is sporting a 0.406 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.30% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Gerard has delivered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.32% of the time.