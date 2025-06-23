PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Ryan Brehm betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Brehm of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 06, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Ryan Brehm of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 06, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Ryan Brehm returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to tee off June 26-29. His performance in recent years has been mixed, with his best finish coming in 2022.

    Latest odds for Brehm at the Rocket Classic.

    Brehm's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-77+1
    2023T8170-69-72-74-3
    2022T5769-70-72-70-7
    2021T6771-67-73-72-5
    2020MC71-71-2

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Brehm's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Brehm's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 57th at 7-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Brehm's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC74-73+3--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6473-67-75-70-3--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-70-2--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-74E--

    Brehm's recent performances

    • Brehm's best finish in his last ten appearances was T64th at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished with a score of 3-under.
    • Brehm has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brehm has averaged -0.063 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.063

    Brehm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brehm's Greens in Regulation Percentage for the 2025 season stands at 55.56%.
    • His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 306.8 yards.
    • Brehm is averaging 30.50 Putts Per Round in the 2025 season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate for the 2025 season is 19.44%.
    • Brehm's Par Breakers percentage for the 2025 season is 8.33%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Travelers winner Bradley is now seventh in world, should he play on his Ryder Cup team?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Creighton wins Wichita Open, third player on Tour to claim victory with sub-60 round

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Fleetwood finishes second to local favorite yet again, but he’s hopeful after Travelers

    Latest
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW