Rico Hoey betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rico Hoey finished T6 in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic.
Hoey's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
At the Rocket Classic
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 15-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|66-69-64-72
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|72-68-74-69
|+3
|3.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|69-70-69-64
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|63-73-68-73
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|68-68-71-71
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|70-66-68-64
|-12
|63.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.088 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.662
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.252
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.010
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.874
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.030
|0.088
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.662 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a 0.252 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 70.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.874 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.93, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 22.82% of the time.
- Hoey has accumulated 252 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.