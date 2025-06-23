PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rico Hoey betting profile: Rocket Classic

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Rico Hoey finished T6 in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Rocket Classic.

    Hoey's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T669-69-68-67-15

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3666-69-64-72-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6672-68-74-69+33.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-78+11--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT769-70-69-64-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5263-73-68-73-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1268-68-71-71-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-74-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1170-66-68-64-1263.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged 0.088 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.6620.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.252-0.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.0100.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.874-0.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.0300.088

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.662 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a 0.252 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 70.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.874 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.93, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 22.82% of the time.
    • Hoey has accumulated 252 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

