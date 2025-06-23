Ricky Castillo betting profile: Rocket Classic
Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Ricky Castillo will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Castillo's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|64-74
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|68-70-67-77
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-69-71-69
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|65-66-67-69
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|65-68-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T38
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|10.578
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.595 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.369
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.267
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.155
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.358
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.433
|0.595
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.369 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo is sporting a 0.267 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo is delivering a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
- Castillo has accumulated 254 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 107th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
