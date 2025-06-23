PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Quade Cummins betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Quade Cummins chips from the rough on the sixth hole during the final round of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open 2025 at Crestview Country Club on June 22, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas. (William Purnell/Getty Images)

Quade Cummins chips from the rough on the sixth hole during the final round of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open 2025 at Crestview Country Club on June 22, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas. (William Purnell/Getty Images)

    Quade Cummins will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks Cummins' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Cummins at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Cummins' first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Cummins' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3668-68-70-72-216.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2772-67-68-69-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-69-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4165-73-74-73-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3371-68-74-76+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1669-70-67-67-1526.665

    Cummins' recent performances

    • Cummins has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Cummins has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cummins has averaged 0.387 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1530.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.111-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.222-0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4980.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3170.387

    Cummins' advanced stats and rankings

    • Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.153 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sports a -0.111 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 65.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cummins has delivered a 0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 20.96% of the time.
    • Cummins has accumulated 183 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 135th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Rocket Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    The First Look: Bradley looks to keep gas pedal down in Motor City

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW