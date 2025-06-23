Philip Knowles betting profile: Rocket Classic

Knowles had one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.

Knowles has an average of -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.