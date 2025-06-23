Paul Waring betting profile: Rocket Classic
Paul Waring of England reacts to his shot on the 15th green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Paul Waring is set to compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic from June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. This marks Waring's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Waring's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Waring's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|65-72-66-70
|-7
|9
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
Waring's recent performances
- Waring's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 47th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
- Waring has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Waring has averaged -0.796 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Waring's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.281
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.730
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.395
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.540
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.946
|-0.796
Waring's advanced stats and rankings
- Waring has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.281 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Waring has sported a -0.730 mark this season. He has a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Waring has delivered a -0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he has been breaking par 19.72% of the time.
- Waring's average Driving Distance this season is 303.2 yards.
- He has accumulated 9 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 212th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
