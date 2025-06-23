PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Patton Kizzire returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. Kizzire will look to improve on his T20 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the Rocket Classic.

    Kizzire's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2069-69-69-70-11
    2023MC72-69-3
    20227471-69-74-72-2
    2021T2568-72-73-64-11
    2020MC71-72-1

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he tied for 25th at 11-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kizzire's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipW/D74+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-68-70-69-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4964-70-69-73-88.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-73+8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6570-70-77-83+123.900
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
    • Kizzire has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has averaged 0.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.333-0.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.0460.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3240.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.472-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.5280.233

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.324 ranks 16th on TOUR this season.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average is -0.046, ranking 106th on TOUR.
    • Kizzire's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 62.04%, placing him 150th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Kizzire has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.472, ranking 155th on TOUR. However, his Putts Per Round average of 28.39 ranks 32nd.
    • Kizzire has accumulated 57 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 181st in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

