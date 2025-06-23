PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to tee off June 26-29. His most recent appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a tie for 31st place at 9-under par.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Rocket Classic.

    Patrick Rodgers' recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3169-67-67-76-9
    2022T4469-71-68-71-9
    2021T4170-70-72-68-8
    2020T4569-70-69-70-10

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Patrick Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2866-72-71-68-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC80-71+9--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4270-69-69-69-317.625
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1569-67-66-67-1546.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4275-69-70-65-516.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5672-70-77-74+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5270-67-67-71-56.125
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2274-74-70-70E40.056

    Patrick Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged 0.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Patrick Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.026-0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.251-0.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2250.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.1560.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.1040.308

    Patrick Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.026 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.251 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 63.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.15% of the time.
    • Rodgers has accumulated 616 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 55th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

