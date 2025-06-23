Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Patrick Fishburn of the United States watches an approach shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn returns to the Rocket Classic, teeing off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. He'll look to improve on his T25 finish from last year's tournament.
Fishburn's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
At the Rocket Classic
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|69-66-71-66
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-74-68
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|73-71-66-72
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.824 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.871 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged -0.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.306
|0.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.067
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.166
|-0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.151
|-0.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.078
|-0.706
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.306 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.067 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 68.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 19.75% of the time.
- Fishburn has accumulated 225 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 121st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
