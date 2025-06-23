PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
44M AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn of the United States watches an approach shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Patrick Fishburn of the United States watches an approach shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn returns to the Rocket Classic, teeing off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. He'll look to improve on his T25 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the Rocket Classic.

    Fishburn's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2572-67-69-70-10

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4369-66-71-66-811.625
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-74-68-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2873-71-66-72-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-68+1--

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Fishburn has an average of 0.824 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.871 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has averaged -0.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3060.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.067-0.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.166-0.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.151-0.871
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.078-0.706

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.306 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.067 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 68.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 19.75% of the time.
    • Fishburn has accumulated 225 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 121st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

