2H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay plays a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay returns to the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second in 2022 with a score of 21-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the Rocket Classic.

    Cantlay's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T270-65-66-66-21

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2022, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 21-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Cantlay's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1267-68-68-69-8115.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1272-73-69-74E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT465-68-70-65-12300.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1367-69-67-71-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3674-72-73-71+224.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3371-67-74-77+120.071
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1269-70-70-73-6125.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3171-74-75-69+129.500

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.406 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has averaged 1.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3560.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5370.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.1160.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1080.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.1161.068

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.356 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sports a 0.537 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks third with a 70.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 23.82% of the time.
    • Cantlay has accumulated 1,251 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 19th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

